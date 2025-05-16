Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 1.46% to reach $104,008.46, which took its weekly gains to 0.96%, and monthly to 24.58%. The rise follows JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM analysts' prediction that Bitcoin could outperform gold this year, and growing support of corporate investment towards Bitcoin bull run.

According to Decrypt, the investment banking giant stated that maturing market infrastructure and increasing institutional adoption are the key factors driving Bitcoin’s strength over gold.

JP Morgan explained that crypto-specific catalysts like corporate treasury flows, shifting regulation, and better derivatives infrastructure are helping Bitcoin. Recent decisions by major crypto exchanges, including Coinbase Global Inc's COIN takeover of Deribit, Kraken’s takeover of NinjaTrader, and Gemini’s new EU derivatives license, are signs of a regulated and investor-friendly industry.

While Bitcoin is performing well, gold has been on a downward trend, as investors resort to the former as a store of value in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.

JP Morgan’s Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said that compared to gold, Bitcoin has more upside potential in the second half of 2025. Since more ETF inflows are going towards Bitcoin, risk appetite has returned.

Méliuz, a publicly traded fintech company in Brazil, recently became the country’s first “Bitcoin Treasury Company” by paying $28.4 million for 274.52 BTC. The firm now holds over 320 BTC and has seen its stock price increase 116% since the initial purchase of Bitcoin earlier this year.

New York’s DayDayCook bought 100 BTC as part of its strategy to accumulate 5,000 BTC in three years. The rising confidence among global businesses places Bitcoin as a legitimate store of value and corporate reserve.

A new SEC filing reported that the Wisconsin State Investment Board sold its full $300 million stake in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in Q1, just before the U.S. initiated broad tariffs against China and other trading partners. The news, which was described as “Liberation Day,” triggered short-term volatility, sending Bitcoin temporarily below $75,000 last month. But Bitcoin has since regained its price as trade tensions relaxed and tariff policies eased in May.

Institutional opinion toward Bitcoin is still strong in spite of uncertainties and selloffs. JP Morgan’s predictions validate the argument that Bitcoin is increasingly a risk-on asset with high growth potential.

Bitcoin’s performance and institutional acceptance indicate that digital assets are no longer a second thought but a core component of modern investment portfolios. Whether as a hedge, growth asset, or balance sheet reserve, Bitcoin is moving steadily into the space once dominated by gold.

