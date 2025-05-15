May 15, 2025 1:48 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On NEXTracker After Upbeat Results

Nextracker Inc. NXT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

NEXTracker posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $924.00 million versus expectations of $828.84 million.

“We had a fantastic year, exceeding our financial, technology, customer satisfaction, and market growth targets,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “We posted another strong bookings quarter with backlog again increasing sequentially, supported by robust demand around the globe.”

NEXTracker said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $3.65-$4.03 and sales of $3.200 billion to $3.400 billion.

Additionally, the company announced it acquired Bentek Corp for $78 million and several firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Nextracker shares gained 10.4% to trade at $60.75 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nextracker following earnings announcement.

  • BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar maintained NEXTracker with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $51 to $59.
  • B of A Securities analyst Dimple Gosa maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65.
  • Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy maintained NEXTracker with an Overweight and raised the price target from $49 to $65.
  • Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained NEXTracker with a Positive and raised the price target from $54 to $66.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $61 to $68.
  • Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen reiterated NEXTracker with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $70.

