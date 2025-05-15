Capital Connect Crumbles: JPMorgan's $175M Bet On Startup Platform Ends Amidst Venture Capital Market Turmoil

JPMorgan Chase JPM has quietly shut down Capital Connect, its startup-venture capital matchmaking platform launched just two years ago. The site went offline in late 2024 without a formal announcement from the bank, and sources familiar with the decision say the platform failed to meet expectations, according to Fortune.

Capital Connect was introduced in 2022 as a bold move to deepen JPMorgan's presence in the venture capital space. Designed to streamline fundraising for startup founders and strengthen ties with VC firms, the platform was seen as JPMorgan's answer to Silicon Valley Bank's once-dominant position in the startup ecosystem, Fortune reports.

Capital Connect promised seamless fundraising tools, streamlined investor matchmaking, and integrations with JPMorgan’s broader banking services. The launch came in October 2022, just two months after the bank acquired Global Shares, a company offering software for managing employee stock plans, and shortly before it closed its acquisition of data analytics firm Aumni, as confirmed in a statement by DLA Piper in May 2023.

Competitive Pressures and a Shifting Market

Four sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Capital Connect simply didn't meet expectations, according to Fortune. One of those sources told Fortune that Capital Connect "didn't really reach a state where it had bespoke value to offer all ends of the marketplace."

Despite the platform's ambitious vision, Capital Connect struggled to gain meaningful traction in the market. Though JPMorgan has not officially disclosed the reasons behind its quiet closure, the decision shows that the initiative may have fallen short of delivering the strategic impact originally envisioned. Rather than continue pouring resources into a standalone product, the bank is now redirecting its focus toward deepening its relationships with the venture capital ecosystem through its existing, more established banking channels, according to Crowdfund Insider.

Meanwhile, global venture capital was entering a cooling phase. Crunchbase says that in the first quarter of this year, global venture capital funding hit $113 billion, but according to Fortune, over $40 billion of that came from OpenAI's raise alone.

JPMorgan Shifts Strategy While Preserving Startup Ties

Despite the closure, JPMorgan says its commitment to the innovation economy hasn't wavered. Most of the 200 employees who worked on Capital Connect were reassigned across the firm, especially into JPMorgan's global banking and digital services units, Fortune reports.

Capital Connect's backend is now being repurposed for another project JPMorgan plans to unveil in the coming months, according to Fortune. Global Shares, once part of the Capital Connect bundle, has been rebranded as J.P. Morgan Workplace Solutions and remains active.

The bank has also bulked up its innovation economy business through other strategic moves. JPMorgan in May 2023 swooped in to acquire the bulk of First Republic's assets after the bank became the second-largest U.S. bank failure since 2008, according to Bloomberg. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. confirmed in May 2023 that First Republic was closed by California regulators and placed into receivership before JPMorgan was selected as the buyer.

A Lesson in Moving Fast and Adapting Faster

JPMorgan's attempt to become the “startup banker” through Capital Connect didn't land, but the bank hasn't slowed down. With over 500 bankers now working in its innovation economy group and nearly 10,000 venture-backed clients, the bank is doubling down on services, not platforms, to build long-term loyalty in the space, according to Fortune.

Capital Connect can be seen as an experiment that proved traditional finance can't always match the speed, expectations, or ethos of startup culture with technology alone.

