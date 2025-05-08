Vogue-Approved Startup Müll.Club Recycles Over 1,500 Pounds Of Plastic Into Designer Homeware, Backed By Fortnum & Mason And Lush

Müll.Club, a startup redefining plastic waste through high-design homeware, is gaining momentum with a £250,000 ($310,000) funding target as it prepares to scale production from its coastal studio in Margate, U.K.

The brand, which caught the eye of Vogue and has collaborated with iconic names like Fortnum & Mason and Lush, is turning recycled plastic into coasters, combs, and soap dishes that now retail in museum shops and luxury retailers alike, according to CNBC.

Don't Miss:

Founded by former sustainability consultant and fine art graduate Charlie Rudkin-Wilson, Müll.Club aims to reimagine the entire lifecycle of plastic. Launched during the coronavirus pandemic, the company started as a refill store in London, before pivoting to product design, CNBC reported. Now, Müll.Club is one of the few circular economy startups combining functionality, aesthetics, and data-driven sustainability.

Müll.Club Reimagines Plastic Waste as Functional Art

Müll.Club collects post-consumer plastic from the public, such as pink Vanish tubs, yellow Nesquik pots, and yogurt containers, and melts them into new forms with a signature marbled finish. The brand's best-selling item, a £16 soap dish called "The Greek," is made from porridge and yogurt pots. A pair of "Take Out" coasters, molded from discarded cutlery and translucent containers, retails for £14, CNBC said.

Every product is tracked through an online platform that shows contributors how much waste they've saved from landfills, and how much carbon emissions were prevented, CNBC reported. According to its website, Müll.Club has recycled over 2,000 pounds of plastic to date and operates with a zero-waste ethos. The brand's process involves sorting, cleaning, and melting consumer plastic waste to create marbled, durable goods that are both functional and visually distinct.

Trending: Donald Trump just announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure deal — here's how you can invest in the entertainment market's next big disruptor at $2.25 per share.

According to the UN Environment Programme, 85% of global plastic packaging ends up in landfills or as pollution. In the U.K., only 17% of plastic is effectively recycled domestically, while the rest is exported or incinerated, as noted on the startup’s website. Müll.Club is challenging this model with transparency and traceable local impact.

Backing From Icons: Lush, Fortnum & Mason, And Vogue

The company's sustainability-forward aesthetic has earned praise and high-profile partnerships. According to CNBC, Fortnum & Mason provided signature turquoise packaging offcuts that Müll.Club transformed into coasters and trays.

In a project with cosmetics giant Lush, Müll.Club recycled over 71 pounds of the brand's waste into 2,000 black hair combs, designed and distributed in collaboration. Rudkin-Wilson also appeared on "Dragon's Den," the British version of "Shark Tank," which brought national exposure and piqued interest from a luxury car manufacturer currently exploring collaboration, CNBC reported.

British Vogue labeled Müll.Club part of the "revolution of stylish sustainability" in an Instagram post, marking a cultural moment for eco-conscious design.

See Also: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary called Missing Ring his biggest mistake — Don't repeat history—invest in RYSE at just $1.90/share.

Scaling For Circular Impact

Rudkin-Wilson is currently seeking £250,000 to fund the company's next phase of growth. Plans include a move to a larger production studio in Margate, new equipment for bulk processing, and the development of larger furniture pieces made from recycled plastics. This expansion would allow Müll.Club to process higher volumes of waste and expand its footprint in both consumer and corporate channels, as CNBC reported.

As more brands seek verifiable sustainability initiatives, Müll.Club stands out as a clean, data-backed solution. The company's platform provides quantitative feedback on recycling contributions, making it attractive for businesses looking to offset or redesign their waste output.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock