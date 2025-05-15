These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On CoreWeave After Q1 Results

CoreWeave Inc CRWV reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday.
CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue of $981.63 million, beating analyst estimates of $859.77 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of $1.49 per share. Total revenue was up 420% on a year-over-year basis. The company said it ended the quarter with a revenue backlog of $25.9 billion.
"We've delivered an outstanding start to 2025 on multiple fronts. Our strong first quarter financial performance caps a string of milestones including our IPO, our major strategic deal with OpenAI as well as other customer wins, our acquisition of Weights & Biases and many technical achievements," said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave.
CoreWeave shares fell 2.1% to trade at $66.02 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on CoreWeave following earnings announcement.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained CoreWeave with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $70.
- Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $56 to $65.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained CoreWeave with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $60.
- B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $42 to $76.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained CoreWeave with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $46 to $58.
