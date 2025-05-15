Couple Wins $20K For African Safari Hunt, Asks Dave Ramsey If They Should Pay The Extra $15K To Go Or Keep Saving For A House

A recent episode of "The Ramsey Show" sparked discussion after a newlywed couple called in to ask financial expert Dave Ramsey for advice on a big decision: Should they go on a $20,000 African safari they won in a raffle—or skip it and stay on track to buy their first home?

A Dream Trip Comes With a Price Tag

The caller explained that she and her husband, who earn $275,000 annually, are debt-free and have a fully funded emergency fund. They're also planning to buy a house in about a year and are on track to save $87,000 toward a down payment.

The couple had previously dreamed of taking a safari for their 10th wedding anniversary. But when they unexpectedly won an all-inclusive nine-day African safari hunt — valued at $20,000 — they were faced with a tempting opportunity much sooner than expected.

The raffle prize covers lodging, food, and a guided hunt in South Africa. However, as the caller pointed out, there are still significant out-of-pocket costs: airfare, gun rental, transportation, taxidermy, and shipping of the trophies. Altogether, the additional expenses could total between $12,000 and $15,000 — an amount not covered by their current $2,600 vacation fund.

Ramsey: "You're in a Much Better Place Than I Thought"

At first, Ramsey and his co-host Dr. John Delony joked about the nature of the call — Delony calling it "the most Oklahoma call" he's ever taken. But once they heard the couple's financial background, Ramsey admitted he had expected a different scenario.

"You make $275,000, you’re out of debt, you have your emergency fund — vacations are on the table," Ramsey said. "You’re choosing between the size of your down payment or the distance of your down payment."

In other words, Ramsey explained, the couple could take the trip now and delay their home purchase by a few months. They could still hit their savings goals, just on a slightly different timeline.

Postpone the House or Pass on the Zebra Rug?

The caller was enthusiastic about the trip, including the possibility of bringing home a zebra rug as a memento. Her husband, on the other hand, had suggested skipping the expensive taxidermy and just taking pictures. Still, both were unsure whether it was financially wise to go on such a large trip before owning a home.

Ramsey gave his personal answer: "I would go to Africa and delay my house by three months."

Delony agreed, adding, "Go do it right."

A Memorable Decision

Ultimately, Ramsey’s take was that this wasn't about blowing the budget or jeopardizing financial goals. Instead, it was about making a value-based choice: Would the experience of a once-in-a-lifetime trip be worth a short delay in homeownership?

For this couple, the answer might come down to how much they value the memories — and maybe that zebra rug.

