May 15, 2025 8:54 AM 1 min read

Nexxen International Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $78.33 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

“Our momentum continued in Q1 fueling record results driven by CTV, alongside significant Adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “We believe these results reflect the payoff from years of investment in our technology, data capabilities and brand. Industry partners are increasingly embracing our full stack of interconnected AI-powered data and technology solutions – driving greater spending, deeper adoption and long-term growth potential, even in uncertain market conditions.”

Nexxen shares fell 5.7% to close at $11.62 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Biodesix following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained Nexxen International with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $16.
  • JMP Securities analyst Matthew Condon maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $15.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NEXN Logo
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$11.801.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.69
Growth
55.79
Quality
-
Value
71.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved