Nexxen International Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $78.33 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

“Our momentum continued in Q1 fueling record results driven by CTV, alongside significant Adjusted EBITDA growth,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “We believe these results reflect the payoff from years of investment in our technology, data capabilities and brand. Industry partners are increasingly embracing our full stack of interconnected AI-powered data and technology solutions – driving greater spending, deeper adoption and long-term growth potential, even in uncertain market conditions.”

Nexxen shares fell 5.7% to close at $11.62 on Wednesday.

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained Nexxen International with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Condon maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $15.

