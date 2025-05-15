Ethereum Leaves XRP, SOL In The Dust This Week — What's Going On?

Ethereum was trading lower early Thursday, reversing a searing rally that made it the most successful large-cap coin over the week.

What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell below $2,600 on profit-taking, having reclaimed $2,700 the day before. The trading volume dropped 34% in the last 24 hours.

ETH, which has been a major underperformer this year, rose sharply on favorable macroeconomic developments, such as the U.S.-China tariff de-escalation and the softer-than-expected consumer inflation data.

The rally has pushed it to levels not seen since the closing days of February. The coin has rallied 32% over the week and 42% since the beginning of May. Note that ETH recorded five consecutive red months before this.

Cryptocurrency 7-Day Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 4:30 a.m. ET) Ethereum ETH/USD +32.89% $2,557.94 XRP XRP/USD +13.19% $2.47 Solana SOL/USD +13.36% $172.41

The uptick dwarfed the returns of major altcoins such as XRP and Solana, both of which gained a little over 13% in a week's time.

Widely followed cryptocurrency trader and analyst Daan Crypto Trades said it "makes sense" for ETH to test the support at $2,400.

"A sweep and back up likely leads to a local range being formed between $2,400-$2,700.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $2,558.65, down 1.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

