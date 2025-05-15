May 15, 2025 3:01 AM 2 min read

YouTube's Gemini AI Tool Knows When You're Most Hooked — And That's When The Ads Hit

Follow

YouTube is leveraging Google‘s Gemini artificial intelligence technology to help advertisers target viewers precisely when they’re most captivated, potentially boosting ad effectiveness and creator revenue.

What Happened: The video platform announced “Peak Points,” a new AI-powered tool that identifies moments of heightened viewer engagement and strategically places ads immediately after these attention peaks.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG unveiled the feature Wednesday at its YouTube Brandcast event in New York.

Peak Points analyzes video elements, including frames and transcripts, to determine optimal ad placement timing. Currently in pilot phase, the technology will roll out more broadly throughout the year.

See Also: UnitedHealth Stock Plunges Over 8% In After-Hours Trading As DOJ Criminal Probe Adds To Turmoil After CEO Shake-Up

Why It Matters: The tool represents another step in Alphabet’s AI monetization strategy amid its broader push to integrate artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem. This comes as the company reported first-quarter revenue of $90.23 billion, up 12% year-over-year, with YouTube ad revenue reaching $8.9 billion, up from $8.1 billion in the previous year.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Google’s AI initiative extends beyond advertising. Last week, the company deployed on-device Gemini Nano to detect and block fraudulent websites in real-time across Chrome, Search and Android systems—blocking millions of scam pages daily.

This AI-driven advertising enhancement arrives as competition intensifies in the search market, with AI startup Perplexity recently valued at $14 billion, up from $9 billion just six months ago, positioning it as a potential challenger to Google’s search dominance.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$166.383.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.62
Growth
66.82
Quality
80.82
Value
52.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$164.853.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsartificial intelligencebenzinga neuroGemini
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved