Nayax Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Nayax Ltd. NYAX reported mixed results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $81.11 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $85.59 million.

“Nayax is off to an excellent start in 2025 as we continue to execute on driving profitable topline growth, improving our recurring revenue mix, increasing our market share, and expanding our geographic footprint. As a key milestone, we ended the quarter with more than 100,000 customers globally, which is a testament to both Nayax being a trusted partner and a leading payments company. I couldn’t be more pleased with where we are today as we continue to scale the business for the long term”, commented Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Nayax affirmed its FY2025 sales guidance of $410.00 million to $425.00 million.

Nayax shares gained 3.3% to trade at $41.03 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nayax following earnings announcement.

  • B. Riley Securities analyst Josh Nichols maintained Nayax with a Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $47.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $38 to $40.

Considering buying NYAX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
