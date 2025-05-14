Elon Musk Says Mohammed Bin Salman And Trump Were 'Impressed' With Tesla Optimus As The Humanoid Robot Danced To 'YMCA'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump were impressed by the company’s Optimus humanoid robot during a demonstration in Riyadh, where the robot danced to “YMCA.”

What Happened: “We just showed several of our Tesla Optimus robots to His Highness and President Trump, and I think they were very impressed,” Musk said at a Saudi economic forum. “In fact, one of our robots did the Trump dance, which I thought was pretty cool.”

The “Trump dance” refers to a signature dance move Trump has performed at rallies, often to the song “YMCA.”

The demonstration comes as Tesla officially begins selling its vehicles in Saudi Arabia, with a launch event showcasing its global lineup, including the Cybercab and Optimus robots.

The expansion marks a significant shift in relations between Musk and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which were previously strained during Tesla’s “funding secured” controversy in 2018.

Musk predicted a future where humanoid robots would become ubiquitous, comparing them to “personal C-3PO or R2-D2” assistants from Star Wars. “My prediction for humanoid robots is that ultimately there will be tens of billions,” he said. “I think everyone will want to have their own personal robot.”

The billionaire entrepreneur emphasized the economic potential of robotics, suggesting they could create “an economy 10 times the size of the current global economy” and lead to “universal high income.”

Why It Matters: Despite Musk’s optimism, Tesla faces challenges in Optimus production. During the company’s recent earnings call, Musk acknowledged supply chain constraints, including China’s new export restrictions on rare earth magnets essential for the robot’s actuators.

The Saudi expansion aligns with the kingdom’s ambitious plans to produce 500,000 battery-powered vehicles by 2030.

