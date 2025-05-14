May 14, 2025 2:01 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From Cisco Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO will release its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cisco projects quarterly revenue of $14.06 billion, compared to $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 28, Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained Cisco with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $67.

The recent buzz around Cisco may have investors eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, Cisco offers an annual dividend yield of 2.66%. That’s a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share ($1.64 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Cisco, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Cisco's $1.64 dividend: $6,000 / $1.64 = 3,659 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $225,651 worth of Cisco, or 3,659 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.64 = 732 shares, or $45,142 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Investors should note that dividend yields can change on a rolling basis. The dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

CSCO Price Action: Shares of Cisco gained by 3.2% to close at $61.67 on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$61.910.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.05
Growth
27.68
Quality
31.38
Value
20.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas$500 Dividenddividend yielddividendsStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved