CubeSmart Stock Is Seeing A Surge In Search Interest: What's Going On?

CubeSmart CUBE shares are seeing rising search interest this week amid multiple analyst updates. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: CubeSmart, which is a real-estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, reported strong first-quarter results at the beginning of the month.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $273.04 million, beating analyst estimates of $264.82 million, according to Benzinga Pro. CubeSmart also reported funds from operations of 64 cents per share, beating estimates of 63 cents per share, and bumped up full-year 2025 funds from operations guidance to range of $2.51 to $2.59 per share.

Following the print, multiple analysts have raised price targets, including Evercore ISI, which lifted its target from $44 to $47. Scotiabank on Monday raised its target from $40 to $45 and BofA Securities on Tuesday raised its target from $44 to $50 and upgraded the stock to a Buy.

BofA analysts attributed the upgrade to strong commentary from an industry conference echoing the analyst firm’s positive view on the sector.

“Despite macro concerns, the sentiment was one of cautious optimism around improving demand & fundamentals as well as transactions and pricing. Industry experts at the conference also believe fundamentals have bottomed and there are signs of stabilizing demand + Y/Y street rate improvements,” BofA analysts wrote in a new note to clients.

BofA previously anticipated negative growth of 0.5% in 2025, but raised its growth estimates to negative 0.1% on Tuesday.

“We are removing the -2.5% discount to our NAV which we previously applied given CUBE’s strong balance sheet,” the analysts said.

CubeSmart had $6.7 billion in assets at quarter’s end and paid a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share to shareholders in April.

CUBE Price Action: CubeSmart shares were down 0.84% at $42.57 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

