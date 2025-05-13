Bitcoin price fell by 1.63% on Tuesday to $102,577.22 after a rise of 9.06% in the last week, and over 21.96% in the past month. As Bitcoin maintains the $2 trillion market cap, giants like Metaplanet, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs are scaling their BTC holdings despite short-term volatility signals.

First-time buyer wallets that are engaging with BTC are showing great strength, and their First-Time Buyers RSI (Relative Strength Index) has remained at 100 throughout the week. This metric implies a consistent retail interest, which may be driven by fear of missing out (FOMO). The FOMO based buying is accompanied with rapid price growth of a coin.

But unlike new investors, seasoned investors are not adding fresh capital as much. Momentum buyers, who typically benefit from sustained price trends, are showing relatively low activity levels. Glassnode noted that there was a 30-day RSI of only 11 from these buyers. Meanwhile, profit-taking activity is rising, which indicates there may be a consolidation phase if new inflows slow down.

However, there is great market activity in the form of institutional accumulation.

Japan-based Metaplanet, having recently bought 1,241 BTC, is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. The firm announced that it’s issuing $15 million in 0% interest bonds to accelerate BTC accumulation. On full subscription, the proceeds would add 147 BTC at current prices, bringing Metaplanet further towards its 10,000 BTC target by the end of 2025. With 6,796 BTC already held, Metaplanet is emerging as a major institutional buyer outside North America.

Meanwhile, corporate giants remain in the top slot of Bitcoin holdings in 2025. MicroStrategy MSTR, rebranded as “Strategy,” just revealed a massive purchase of 13,390 BTC amounting to $1.34 billion, taking its total holdings to 568,840 BTC.

At an average cost basis of $69,287 per coin, Strategy’s accumulation plan is aggressive but risk-ridden. Critics, like economist Peter Schiff, warn Strategy that in case Bitcoin’s price goes down, it may even go below their coins’ average purchase price. Hence, Strategy could get into trouble as the company had borrowed money to fund the acquisitions.

But the institutional capital flows show no sign of slowing. BlackRock BLK has purchased Bitcoin for 20 straight days, and added 686 BTC worth approximately $70 million in the most recent purchase. Its holdings in the IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF have risen to 621,600 BTC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GShas also increased its ownership in BlackRock’s ETF by 28%. It puts Goldman in control of more than half of all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF holdings. With this growth rate, BlackRock and Goldman could collectively be in control of 5% of the overall supply of Bitcoin by 2026.

Despite short-term volatility, there's optimism for BTC in the market. If new money continues to pour in, and Bitcoin's price point at $100,000 can hold, BTC could be in for a pleasant growth.

