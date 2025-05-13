May 13, 2025 5:35 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Slips Early Tuesday — But Signs Point To A Rebound Toward $0.27

Follow

Dogecoin DOGE/USD correction continued into Tuesday morning, although one analyst seemed confident the coin would reach $0.27 on the next leg up.

What happened: The dog-themed memecoin lost over 9% in the last 24 hours, reversing the gains made the day before. The trading volume rose 1.70% to $3.55 billion.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital said DOGE was retesting the key pre-Bitcoin BTC/USD halving resistance of $0.22 as new support.

"Retest is now in progress. Hold green, and at least $0.27 would be next," the analyst predicted.

See Also: Bill Gates Left Behind By Satoshi Nakamoto: Bitcoin Creator’s Wealth Now Eclipses That Of Microsoft Co-Founder Amid Crypto’s Sharp Rebound

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Meanwhile, nearly 75% of derivatives traders on Binance with open DOGE positions were positioned long, according to Coinglass, indicating that a reversal could be around the corner.

That said, the Relative Strength Index, used to determine if the asset is overbought or oversold, flashed a “Neutral” signal for the coin, according to TradingView. The Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, also showed no clear dominance.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2262, down 9.94% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was still down over 28%.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$103450.270.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2267-1.88%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideasdogecoinmemecoin
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved