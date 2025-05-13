CyberArk Software Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. CyberArk Software projects to report quarterly revenue at $305.58 million, compared to $221.55 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 13, CyberArk Software reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to $314.40 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $301.31 million.

CyberArk Software shares gained 2.3% to close at $367.66 on Monday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $400 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Roth Capital analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $415 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $390 to $380 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $450 to $405 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $420 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

