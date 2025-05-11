Trump's New Social Security Commissioner Says He's 'Fundamentally A DOGE Person' — What That Could Mean For Your Benefits

Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive and longtime payments industry leader, has officially taken the reins as the 18th commissioner of the Social Security Administration. His appointment, confirmed by a 53-47 Senate vote on May 6, marks a new phase for an agency that serves over 72 million Americans and distributes more than $1.5 trillion in benefits annually.

Bisignano's confirmation comes after a tumultuous stretch under temporary leadership and rising concern about the influence of the Department of Government Efficiency — a Trump administration initiative that has triggered debate about data privacy and staffing cuts at the SSA.

Who Is Frank Bisignano?

Bisignano brings decades of executive experience, having served as CEO of both First Data Corp. and Fiserv FI, a financial technology firm that processes more than $2.5 trillion in payments daily. Raised in a working-class Brooklyn household, Bisignano emphasized his respect for federal workers in his Senate testimony, drawing on his father's 46-year career with the Treasury Department.

But his leadership style and background in the private sector have stirred controversy — especially when he told CNBC in February, "I'm fundamentally a DOGE person." That remark, referencing the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, has raised eyebrows among Social Security advocates and Democratic lawmakers.

What Is DOGE, and Why Does It Matter?

DOGE is not a traditional federal department. Instead, it's a Trump-era task force aimed at overhauling federal agencies through rapid modernization and streamlining — sometimes at the cost of established processes.

Under DOGE's influence, the SSA has seen deep job cuts, attempts to alter sensitive databases, and major operational shifts. These actions have alarmed beneficiaries, agency staff, and former commissioners alike.

A federal judge has already issued a preliminary injunction blocking DOGE from accessing sensitive data like Social Security numbers, medical records, and tax information. Former Acting

Commissioner Michelle King reportedly stepped down due to concerns about DOGE's access to such data.

What Bisignano Says He'll Focus On

Despite his DOGE comment, Bisignano has stated that he does not support privatizing Social Security. "I've never thought about privatizing," he said during his Senate confirmation hearing in March. "I don't see this institution as anything other than a government agency that gets run for the American public."

He's outlined three major goals:

Fixing Overpayments – The SSA has mistakenly issued more than $71 billion in improper payments from 2015-2022, according to an SSA Inspector General report. Bisignano says lowering the error rate is a top priority, but "we have to be humans in the process" during overpayment recoveries. Reducing Wait Times – He wants to cut down long wait times when people call or apply for disability benefits. He mentioned using AI to improve response times, targeting under a one-minute wait on the agency's 800 number. Protecting Personal Data – After pressure from lawmakers, Bisignano pledged to safeguard personal information.

What Could Change for Your Benefits?

For now, Bisignano's leadership is still new — and while his management background may help improve processing speeds and efficiency, concerns remain about privacy and agency stability. Advocacy groups like Social Security Works worry his ties to DOGE signal continued upheaval.

Still, in a press release from the SSA, Bisignano emphasized his intent to "protect Social Security" and turn the agency into a "premier organization."

Time will tell how that mission plays out for the millions who depend on the program.

