Social Security Highlights First 100 Days Of Trump Administration: Key Reforms And Billions In Retroactive Payments

In the first 100 days of President Donald Trump‘s second term, the Social Security Administration has rolled out a series of major reforms aimed at improving service delivery and restoring financial accountability. These efforts have led to some big wins, but they have also stirred up concerns among lawmakers, beneficiaries, and SSA employees alike.

Major Milestone: Social Security Fairness Act Implementation

One of the biggest changes so far is the rollout of the Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law by then-President Joe Biden on Jan. 5. The new law eliminates the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset — two long-criticized rules that had reduced benefits for many public sector retirees.

According to the SSA, more than $14.8 billion in retroactive payments has already been disbursed to over 2.2 million people affected by the change.

That said, the rollout hasn't been without hiccups. Early on, SSA officials warned that due to staffing shortages and the complexity of recalculating benefits, some recipients might not see their adjusted payments for over a year. Without additional funding tied to the legislation, the agency said it was stretching its existing resources thin.

Now, the SSA says delays should only impact “complex cases that cannot be processed by automation.”

Efficiency Initiatives and Workforce Restructuring

In line with directives from the Department of Government Efficiency, the SSA says it has identified over $1 billion in cost savings for fiscal 2025 — primarily through cuts to payroll, IT spending, and travel.

The agency has also launched a major internal shake-up. That includes consolidating responsibilities across offices, ending telework for many staff, and reassigning about 2,000 employees to direct service roles. More than 3,000 workers accepted buyouts or opted to retire early, and another 350 deferred resignations have gone through.

While SSA leadership says these changes are meant to streamline operations and improve customer service, some employees have expressed concerns about increased workloads and reduced morale.

Jessica LaPointe, a 16-year SSA employee and local chapter president of the American Federation of Government Employees union, told NPR that the current environment in field offices is "burned out … and overwhelmed." She said that deep staffing cuts have created chaos not just within individual offices but across entire regions.

AFGE spokesperson Rich Couture told NPR that more than 2,500 employees have taken the agency's recent buyout offer, with around 2,000 of those departures coming from field offices. Some offices have lost half or more of their staff, significantly increasing wait times and reducing capacity.

Technological Advancements and Fraud Prevention

On the tech side, the SSA is updating its field office phone systems, rolling out a new telecommunications platform that's already in place for the agency's national toll-free phone number. The upgrade promises better call routing and includes AI-powered self-service tools.

To combat fraud, the SSA has also introduced new tools to monitor for suspicious activity in phone-based claims. If something doesn't look right, individuals may be required to verify their identity in person. The agency says these tools will help keep services secure while ensuring access remains equitable.

Public Response and Ongoing Challenges

The sweeping changes have drawn mixed reactions. Some beneficiaries applaud the SSA's push to modernize and make services more efficient. Others say the transition has made it harder to get help when they need it — especially at local offices.

As the agency moves forward, it faces the challenge of meeting growing demand with fewer staff and tighter budgets. Maintaining open communication and prioritizing accessibility will be key to keeping public trust — and keeping Social Security running smoothly.

