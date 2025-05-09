Gogo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Gogo Inc. GOGO will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.

Analysts expect the Broomfield, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share, down from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. Gogo projects to report quarterly revenue at $214.44 million, compared to $104.32 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Gogo, last month, appointed Oakleigh Thorne as Executive Chairman.

Gogo shares gained 0.5% to close at $7.57 on Thursday.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Searle maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15.5 to $13 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $11 on Sept. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

