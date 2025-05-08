Warner Music Shares Slide After Q2 Revenue Miss And Decline in Recorded Music Sales

Warner Music Group Corp WMG stock fell in Thursday's premarket session after reporting fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

GAAP EPS of 7 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents. Revenue declined 0.7% year-on-year to $1.48 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

Also Read: Warner Music Sees Lower Profit Margins, Signs Multi-Year Spotify Deal

Recorded Music revenue decreased by 1.2% Y/Y at $1.18 billion in the quarter. Music Publishing revenue grew by 1.3% Y/Y to $310 million. Digital revenue declined 0.8% Y/Y to $1.03 billion.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 2.9% compared to the previous year, reaching $303 million, and the margin declined by 50 basis points to 20.4%, driven by revenue mix, partially offset by savings from the Strategic Restructuring Plan.

Warner Music held $637 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025. It generated $69 million in operating cash flow, up from $(31) million in the prior year quarter.

Price Action: WMG stock is down 5.78% at $28.35 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock