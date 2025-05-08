May 8, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Warner Music Shares Slide After Q2 Revenue Miss And Decline in Recorded Music Sales

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Warner Music Group Corp WMG stock fell in Thursday's premarket session after reporting fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

GAAP EPS of 7 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents. Revenue declined 0.7% year-on-year to $1.48 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

Also Read: Warner Music Sees Lower Profit Margins, Signs Multi-Year Spotify Deal

Recorded Music revenue decreased by 1.2% Y/Y at $1.18 billion in the quarter. Music Publishing revenue grew by 1.3% Y/Y to $310 million. Digital revenue declined 0.8% Y/Y to $1.03 billion.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 2.9% compared to the previous year, reaching $303 million, and the margin declined by 50 basis points to 20.4%, driven by revenue mix, partially offset by savings from the Strategic Restructuring Plan.

Warner Music held $637 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025. It generated $69 million in operating cash flow, up from $(31) million in the prior year quarter.

Price Action: WMG stock is down 5.78% at $28.35 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
WMG Logo
WMGWarner Music Group Corp
$27.36-1.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.45
Growth
46.46
Quality
-
Value
25.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEntertainmentNewsBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved