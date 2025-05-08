Warner Music Shares Slide After Q2 Revenue Miss And Decline in Recorded Music Sales

Zinger Key Points
- Warner Music stock drops after Q2 revenue miss and lower recorded music sales.
- Adjusted margins shrink despite cost savings; digital revenue also sees slight decline.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Warner Music Group Corp WMG stock fell in Thursday's premarket session after reporting fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.
GAAP EPS of 7 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents. Revenue declined 0.7% year-on-year to $1.48 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.
Also Read: Warner Music Sees Lower Profit Margins, Signs Multi-Year Spotify Deal
Recorded Music revenue decreased by 1.2% Y/Y at $1.18 billion in the quarter. Music Publishing revenue grew by 1.3% Y/Y to $310 million. Digital revenue declined 0.8% Y/Y to $1.03 billion.
Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 2.9% compared to the previous year, reaching $303 million, and the margin declined by 50 basis points to 20.4%, driven by revenue mix, partially offset by savings from the Strategic Restructuring Plan.
Warner Music held $637 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025. It generated $69 million in operating cash flow, up from $(31) million in the prior year quarter.
Price Action: WMG stock is down 5.78% at $28.35 premarket at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.