May 8, 2025

Genpact Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Genpact Limited G reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, but lowered its FY25 earnings outlook.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.21 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate.

“We entered 2025 with strong momentum. Revenue in the first quarter grew 8% year-over-year with Data-Tech-AI revenue up 12%, on a constant currency basis, driving adjusted EPS growth of 16%. Looking ahead, our deep process and domain expertise remains a key competitive advantage as we partner with clients to optimize costs and accelerate transformation using AI and other advanced technologies,” said Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, Genpact’s President & CEO. “Although the operating environment has changed since the beginning of the year, the strength of our business model and resilience of our strategy remain clear. We believe our continued focus on accelerating innovation, deepening client relationships, and driving results positions us to accelerate growth in the future.”

Genpact lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $3.04-$3.11 to $2.90-$3.01. The company also slashed its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.52-$3.59 to $3.41-$3.52.

Genpact shares fell 0.3% to close at $49.55 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Genpact following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained Genpact with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.
  • Baird analyst David Koning maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $50.

Considering buying G stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
