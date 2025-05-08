Social Security Gets A Modern Makeover: Here's What It Means for Your SSN

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced plans to introduce a digital version of the Social Security card this summer, enabling Americans to access their Social Security numbers securely online.

What Happened: The new feature can be availed through the My Social Security website. It will allow users to retrieve and display their Social Security numbers digitally, even for purposes beyond typical SSA matters.

The move hopes to present an alternative to paper cards, especially when cards are misplaced or stolen. "We believe that this modern approach will meet the needs of our constituents in a more efficient manner," said acting commissioner Lee Dudek.

See Also: Trump Administration Pushes Supreme Court To Greenlight DOGE Access To Social Security Data Despite Lower Court’s ‘Fishing Expedition’ Warning

Why It Matters: Experts are hailing the move but also highlighting security concerns. Richard Fiesta of the Alliance for Retired Americans told CNBC: "Generally, anything that is a new avenue for accessing your account or in an interaction with Social Security is a good thing, so long as it's easy and secure."

The new development came just as 580,000 people filed initial claims in March, up by nearly 80,000 compared to the same month in 2024, according to figures shared at a recent Social Security Administration meeting.

Last month, the SSA scaled back its clawback efforts, lowering the repayment rate to 50% of a beneficiary's monthly check. This was down from the full 100% it began seizing in March.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock