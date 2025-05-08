May 8, 2025 1:31 AM 2 min read

Novo Nordisk Says Its 'Wegovy In A Pill' Delivers Big: '16.6% Average' Weight Loss, Over 20% For One-Third Of Adults Struggling With Obesity

Follow

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO is seeking FDA approval for the pill version of its obesity drug, Wegovy. The company recently highlighted early data that shows safety and efficacy figures that are similar to its injectables.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during Novo’s first quarter earnings call, the company highlighted its upcoming oral weight loss drug, which CEO Lars Fruergaard calls “Wegovy in a pill,” and is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“If approved, this will be the first oral GLP-1 treatment for obesity in the United States,” Fruergaard said, adding that being first to market with a “known molecule, known efficacy, known safety” positions the company well in what he described as a smaller, but meaningful, segment of the market.

See More: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says ‘Average Waymo In Austin Is Busier Than 99%’ Of Human Drivers

Martin Lange, executive vice president of development at Novo, said the 25-milligram oral formulation “demonstrates an overall efficacy and safety profile similar to once-weekly injectable semaglutide 2.4 milligram.”

During the trial, adults struggling with obesity, who received 25 milligrams of oral semaglutide experienced “16.6% average weight loss,” Lange says, with one-third of participants experiencing weight loss of “20% of more.” Lange added that the FDA review is expected to conclude by late 2025 or early 2026.

Why It Matters: The company saw a big surge in Wegovy sales during the first quarter, at $2.63 billion, up 85% year-over-year, as it gears up to launch the oral version of its drug.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

This comes amid analyst predictions that rival Eli Lilly And Co.’s LLY oral weight loss drugs can take share away from Novo’s Semaglutide.

During its first quarter, Novo Nordisk generated $10.9 billion in sales, missing consensus estimates at $11.64 billion, with a profit of $0.92 per share, beating estimates at $0.90.

Price Action: The stock was up 1.90% on Wednesday, but is down 2.38% after hours following the company’s first quarter earnings release.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Novo Nordisk has an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. For more insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Photo Courtesy: kikpokemon on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read More: Trump Tariff Pressure Reportedly Opens Global Doors For Elon Musk’s Starlink As Nations Rush To Show ‘Goodwill’

LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$762.00-1.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.59
Growth
82.20
Quality
91.35
Value
3.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$65.94-0.53%
Got Questions? Ask
Which weight loss companies will benefit from Wegovy?
How might FDA approval impact Novo Nordisk?
Could oral GLP-1 treatments disrupt the market?
What other healthcare stocks could surge with Wegovy?
How will competitors like Eli Lilly react to Wegovy?
Which pharmaceutical ETFs should investors consider now?
How does Wegovy's launch affect obesity-related products?
What impact will Wegovy have on healthcare spending?
Which biotech companies might face challenges from Wegovy?
How might investors react to Novo's sales performance?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsHealth CareMarketseli lillyNovo Nordiskwegovy
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved