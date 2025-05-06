May 6, 2025 1:55 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Sideways, But Gold-Backed Cryptos Advance As Precious Yellow Metal Hits A Two-Week High

Risk-off sentiment returned ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, sending gold and its cryptocurrency derivatives higher on Monday.

What happened: Spot gold was up 0.74% to $3,358.91 per ounce as of this writing, after hitting a two-week high earlier in the session.

The gains filtered down to physical gold-backed cryptocurrencies, spurring a 3% spike in Tether Gold and PAX Gold.

With the latest spike, the two coins extended their year-to-date gains to over 28%, becoming one of the most valuable cryptocurrency investments in 2025.

See Also: Trump Denies Personal Profit From Memecoin Venture: ‘I Haven’t Even Looked’

CryptocurrencyGains +/-YTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 12:45 a.m. ET)
PAX Gold PAXG/USD+3.04%+28.30%$3,378.49
Tether Gold XAUT/USD+3.02%+28.44%$3,373.35
Bitcoin, on the other hand, remained muffled, gaining only 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Year to date, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 1.24%, significantly trailing the gold-backed cryptocurrencies.

The cautious tone comes ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, with investors pricing in a 97% chance of interest rates remaining unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariffs also weighed on the market, with no progress on a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Image Via Shutterstock

CryptocurrencyNewsCommoditiesMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoinGoldPAX goldTether Gold
