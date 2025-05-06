May 6, 2025 12:09 AM 2 min read

BNB Tops Bitcoin, Ethereum After VanEck Files For First US ETF Tracking The Token

BNB Coin BNB/USD edged higher Monday after asset management giant VanEck filed an exchange-traded fund application with the SEC.

What happened: BNB spiked over 2% in the last 24 hours, becoming the most successful cryptocurrency among the top ten by market capitalization. The coin's trading volume rose 10.67% to $1.46 billion.

The rise overshadowed blue-chip cryptocurrencies Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which rose 0.20% and 0.96%, respectively, in the 24-hour period.

Interestingly, BNB's Open Interest fell 4.40% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass. A drop in Open Interest, combined with a price increase, may imply that shorts were covering their positions.

Meanwhile, over 63% of Binance traders with open BNB positions placed bullish bets on the cryptocurrency, signaling hopes of short-term appreciation.

See Also: Trump Denies Personal Profit From Memecoin Venture: ‘I Haven’t Even Looked’

Why It Matters: The momentum comes after VanEck filed for a spot BNB ETF, aiming to be the first ETF in the U.S. that will expose investors to the price moves of BNB Chain's native token. The S-1 filing is a prerequisite for issuers to file to offer new securities.

The issuer also applied for the fund's BNB to be set aside for earning staking rewards, earning additional BNB or other income.

Notably, VanEck is a leading global asset manager, with assets under management worth more than $116 billion as of March 31.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $597.33, UP 2.20% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has fallen 14.80%.

