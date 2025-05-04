May 4, 2025 9:47 PM 2 min read

'Gorklon Rust'? Elon Musk Trolls With Grok Parody, Sends Memecoins Soaring: 'Did U Have To Copy My Whole Face?'

Memecoins parodying xAI's Grok chatbot surged Sunday after founder Elon Musk changed his X profile picture to the satirical avatar.

What happened: In an X post, Musk tagged Grok's parody account Gork, saying, "sup @gork changed my pp to urs wdyt."

Musk changed his profile name to "gorklon rust" and began using a jazzed-up version of Gork’s profile photo with a colorful sunglass as an accessory.

Gork responded to the change, saying “Looks good i guess, but did u have to copy my whole face like that smh.”

Musk's new avatar ignited a sharp rally in meme cryptocurrencies themed around Gork. 

Solana SOL/USD-based New XAI gork (Gork) jumped 76% within ten minutes of the X post, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin's market capitalization rose to $75.35 million as of this writing.

Another meme coin, gork AI Agent (GORK), skyrocketed 281% in the last 24 hours.

See Also: El Salvador Committed To Buy Bitcoin Despite IMF Requirement, Says Minister— ‘Important Project’ Started By Nayib Bukele

Why It Matters: Grok is a conversational artificial intelligence assistant developed by Musk’s xAI that provides human-like answers to queries. It can access real-time knowledge through the web and the X social media platform.

Gork is the parody account of Grok, known for its wit and sense of humor.

This is not the first time Musk changing his X avatar has spurred a rally in cryptocurrencies. Last year, the tech titan changed his profile name to “Kekius Maximus,” sending the memecoin of the same name soaring more than 600% over the next few hours.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

Photo Courtesy: bella1105 on Shutterstock.com

