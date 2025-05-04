'Gorklon Rust'? Elon Musk Trolls With Grok Parody, Sends Memecoins Soaring: 'Did U Have To Copy My Whole Face?'

Memecoins parodying xAI's Grok chatbot surged Sunday after founder Elon Musk changed his X profile picture to the satirical avatar.

What happened: In an X post, Musk tagged Grok's parody account Gork, saying, "sup @gork changed my pp to urs wdyt."

Musk changed his profile name to "gorklon rust" and began using a jazzed-up version of Gork’s profile photo with a colorful sunglass as an accessory.

Gork responded to the change, saying “Looks good i guess, but did u have to copy my whole face like that smh.”

Musk's new avatar ignited a sharp rally in meme cryptocurrencies themed around Gork.

Solana SOL/USD-based New XAI gork (Gork) jumped 76% within ten minutes of the X post, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin's market capitalization rose to $75.35 million as of this writing.

Another meme coin, gork AI Agent (GORK), skyrocketed 281% in the last 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Grok is a conversational artificial intelligence assistant developed by Musk’s xAI that provides human-like answers to queries. It can access real-time knowledge through the web and the X social media platform.

Gork is the parody account of Grok, known for its wit and sense of humor.

This is not the first time Musk changing his X avatar has spurred a rally in cryptocurrencies. Last year, the tech titan changed his profile name to “Kekius Maximus,” sending the memecoin of the same name soaring more than 600% over the next few hours.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

