May 2, 2025

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Exelon After Strong Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Exelon Corporation EXC reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.71 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.59 billion.

“The first quarter has put us firmly on the path to deliver within our full-year earnings guidance, through our unwavering commitment to safety, reliability and efficient execution of investments for our customers,” said Exelon President and Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler. “As Exelon celebrates our 25th year, our 20,000 employees continue to work hard to deliver value to our customers and positively impact the communities we serve.”

Exelon affirmed FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74, versus market estimates of $2.70.

Exelon shares fell 0.2% to trade at $46.49 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Exelon following earnings announcement.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Durgesh Chopra maintained Exelon with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $48 to $51.
  • Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $47 to $50.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained Exelon with an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $46 to $50.

Considering buying EXC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
