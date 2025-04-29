D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Falls Amid Valuation Critique By Kerrisdale Capital

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS fell 4.5% to $7.03 during Tuesday's trading after Kerrisdale Capital released a report questioning the company's business fundamentals and long-term viability. Benzinga reached out to D-Wave for comment but has not received a response.

What To Know: The short seller said D-Wave's quantum annealing technology is a niche solution with limited commercial relevance and growing obsolescence compared to gate-model quantum systems favored by peers like IBM and Google.

Kerrisdale highlighted that despite over a decade of operations, D-Wave has never generated more than $9 million in recurring annual revenue, and its 2024 revenues were flat year-over-year.

The report characterizes D-Wave's hybrid solutions—which combine classical and quantum computing—as largely classical in nature, citing interviews with former employees who alleged the quantum component offers little to no practical advantage.

Kerrisdale also questioned the company's recent "quantum supremacy" announcement, suggesting the benchmark was a custom-tailored, academically interesting but commercially irrelevant problem.

With shares trading at 57x consensus 2026 revenue estimates, Kerrisdale described the current valuation as unsustainable and driven by hype rather than fundamentals.

While D-Wave has announced a pivot toward gate-model quantum computing, the report also noted a lack of progress or credible roadmap in that direction.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, QBTS has a 52-week high of $11.95 and a 52-week low of $0.75.