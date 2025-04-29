SoFi Stock Pops As Revenue Soars And CEO Teases Crypto Comeback

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI stock price gained Tuesday after it reported its first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday. Here's a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

The company reported quarterly adjusted sales of $770.72 million, beating analyst estimates of $739.04 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 4 cents per share.

Adjusted revenue rose 33% year-over-year. Financial services revenue increased by 101% year-over-year, lending segment revenue increased by 25% year-over-year, and technology platform revenue increased by 10% year-over-year.

Net interest income of $498.7 million was up 24% year-over-year, driven by a 23% growth in average interest-earning assets and an 82 basis points decrease in cost of funds.

SoFi added 800,000 new members in the quarter, bringing total members up to 10.9 million, up 34% year-over-year. Product additions totaled nearly 1.2 million in the quarter.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto told CNBC in an interview Tuesday that the fintech bank will bring back cryptocurrency investing this year following a shift in the regulatory landscape under the Trump administration. It had to dump crypto investing in late 2023 to bag a bank charter.

Outlook: In the second quarter of 2025, SoFi expects to generate $785 million—$805 million of adjusted net revenue versus analyst estimates of $783.02 million, $200 million—$210 million of adjusted EBITDA, $60 million—$70 million of GAAP net income and $0.05-$0.06 of GAAP EPS (below the estimate of $0.06).

For the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted net revenue of $3.235 billion-$3.310 billion (prior $3.200 billion-$3.275 billion) versus analyst consensus of $3.200 billion, which equates to approximately 24%-27% (prior 23%-26%) year-over-year growth.

Sofi anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of $875 million-$895 million (prior $845 million-$865 million), GAAP net income of $320 million- $330 million (prior $285 million-$305 million), and GAAP EPS of $0.27-$0.28 (prior $0.25 to $0.27) versus consensus of $0.26.

Price Action: SOFI stock is up 2.84% at $13.58 at the last check on Tuesday.

