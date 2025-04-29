Why Is HSBC Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

Zinger Key Points
- HSBC shares rose premarket despite a 13% revenue drop Y/Y due to divestments; constant currency revenue excluding items grew 7%.
- The bank announced a new $3 billion share buyback after completing a prior $2 billion program and reaffirmed its FY25 NII target.
- Today's manic market swings are creating the perfect setup for Matt’s next volatility trade. Get his next trade alert for free, right here.
HSBC Holdings, Plc. HSBC shares traded higher on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results.
Revenue decreased 13% year over year (Y/Y) to $17.6 billion due to business divestments, mainly in Canada and Argentina.
Constant currency revenue, excluding notable items, increased 7% Y/Y to $17.7 billion. Banking net interest income (NII) declined to $10.6 billion from $10.9 billion in the quarter.
Customer loans stood at $945 billion, and deposits came in at $1.67 trillion. At the end of the quarter, the CET1 ratio was 14.7%.
The company's expected credit losses stood at $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EPS of $1.95, up from $1.70 a year ago quarter.
Buyback: On April 25, HSBC completed a $2 billion share buyback announced alongside its full-year 2024 results.
The bank intends to initiate a share buyback of up to $3 billion, which is expected to start shortly after the annual general meeting on May 2 2025 and to be completed within the period before the 2025 interim results announcement.
Outlook: For FY25, HSBC continues to target banking NII of around $42 billion and mid-teens return on average tangible equity in each of the three years from 2025 to 2027.
The bank aims to target cost factors in savings from the reorganization, expecting $0.3 billion in reductions in 2025 and an annualized $1.5 billion cut by the end of 2026.
HSBC says that achieving this will require $1.8 billion in severance and other upfront costs over 2025-2026. The bank anticipates Expected Credit Loss (ECL) charges between 30-40 basis points in 2025.
HSBC foresees muted lending growth but strong growth in its Wealth business while maintaining a stable Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Precidian ETFs Trust HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged HSBH and Elevation Series Trust The Opal International Dividend Income ETF IDVZ.
Price Action: HSBC shares are up 2.29% at $57.63 at the last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
Photo by TungCheung via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.