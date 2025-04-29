April 29, 2025 7:18 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

As of April 29, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Pony AI Inc PONY

  • Pony AI chief technology officer Lou Tiancheng told The Wall Street Journal that the company is getting closer to becoming profitable following a series of cost-cutting measures. Following the release of three new robotaxis at the Shanghai Auto Show last week, company executives reportedly said Pony AI can build its most advanced autonomous driving systems for 70% less than before. The company's stock jumped around 143% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $23.88.
  • RSI Value: 71.9                                
  • PONY Price Action: Shares of Pony AI jumped 47.2% to close at $10.32 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Pegasystems Inc PEGA

  • On April 22, Pegasystems reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “Pega GenAI has dramatically transformed how we engage with our clients,” said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. “Pega solutions and our approach to AI enables clients to accelerate progress in reaching their digital and legacy transformation goals.” The company's stock gained around 36% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $113.67.
  • RSI Value: 70.5
  • PEGA Price Action: Shares of Pegasystems fell 0.6% to close at $91.11 on Monday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

PEGA Logo
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$91.430.35%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.09
Growth
38.62
Quality
-
Value
24.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$10.935.91%
