Life Science Tools Maker Revvity Delivers Strong Q1 Earnings Despite Evolving Macroeconomic Backdrop

Revvity Inc. RVTY stock is trading higher on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company reported first-quarter sales of $664.76 million, down from $709.07 million, beating the consensus of $661.18 million.

“Our first quarter performance positions us well for the remainder of the year as we continue to adapt to an evolving macroeconomic backdrop,” Revvity CEO Prahlad Singh said.

Here’s a breakdown of the financials:

  • First-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.01, beating the consensus of 95 cents.
  • Adjusted operating income was $170 million compared to $166 million for the same period a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating profit margin was 25.6% compared to 25.5% in the same period a year ago.
  • The company’s life sciences segment saw revenue tick up 1% to $340 million. In addition, organic revenue increased by 2%, diagnostics sales increased 3% year-over-year to $324 million, and organic diagnostics revenue increased 5%.

Guidance: Revvity affirms the fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.00 versus consensus of $4.94.

The company raised its 2025 sales guidance from $2.8 billion to $2.85 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.83 billion.

The guidance reflects the impact of foreign currency exchange at -0.5% rates and assumes 3%-5% organic revenue growth.

The company forecasts a 2025 adjusted operating margin of 27.9%-28.1%.

Price Action: Revvity stock is up 5% at $99 during the premarket session at the last check Monday.

Overview
