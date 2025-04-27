Trump's Greenland Ambitions Get Rebuked: Prime Minister Says'The Talks From The United States Have Not Been Respectful'

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed dissatisfaction with the United States’ approach to discussions about acquiring Greenland. Nielsen reportedly stated, on Sunday, that U.S. officials have not shown respect in their communications.

What Happened: During a press conference near Copenhagen, Nielsen emphasized that Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous region under Denmark, will never be sold, reported The Hill. He stressed the importance of unity in response to the U.S. interest, which has been vocalized by President Donald Trump.

The Greenlandic leader added, “The talks from the United States have not been respectful,” said Nielsen. “The words used have not been respectful. That's why we need in this situation, we need to stand together.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supported Nielsen’s stance, highlighting Denmark’s commitment to investing in Greenland for both historical and commonwealth reasons. She reiterated Denmark’s dedication to Greenlandic society, as reported by The Hill.

See Also: Letitia James Denies Trump Official’s ‘Improper Political Retribution’ Mortgage Fraud Claim, Calls DOJ Referral Hypocritical After $500 Million Verdict

When questioned about a potential meeting with Trump, Frederiksen expressed openness to discussions with the American president but underscored Denmark’s clear stance regarding its territories. The Hill noted her comments on the importance of maintaining the Danish commonwealth’s approach to all parts of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Why It Matters: The U.S. interest in Greenland has been a topic of contention, especially following Trump’s recent comments suggesting the potential use of military force to acquire the territory for economic security. This has raised concerns among Greenlanders, with a February 2025 poll indicating that 85% of residents oppose the U.S. acquisition proposal.

Vice President JD Vance has criticized Denmark’s ability to protect Greenland from foreign incursions, suggesting that the U.S. could offer better security.

Photo Courtesy: Polar Media on Shutterstock.com

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool