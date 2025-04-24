April 24, 2025 9:13 AM 1 min read

ADT Reports Q1 Earnings: The Details

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

ADT Inc ADT reported first-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

  • Q1 Revenue: $1.27 billion, versus estimates of $1.25 billion
  • Q1 Adjusted EPS: 21 cents, versus estimates of 19 cents

Total revenue was up 7% year-over-year. The company reported $467 million in cash from operations and $226 million of adjusted free cash flow, which includes interest rate swaps. ADT ended the quarter with $4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“ADT is off to a very solid start in 2025, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, with continued strong cash flow generation and operating profitability. During the quarter, we again delivered a record recurring monthly revenue balance and customer retention, a testament to the strong demand for ADT’s innovative offerings and premium customer experience,” said Jim DeVries, chairman, president and CEO of ADT.

“ADT is well positioned to achieve full year 2025 guidance with solid growth in cash flow and earnings per share, while investing in expanded capabilities to grow and serve our customer base and returning capital to shareholders.”

Guidance: ADT reiterated guidance for 2025, including full-year revenue of $5.025 billion to $5.225 billion versus estimates of $5.11 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be in the range of 77 cents to 85 cents per share versus estimates of 82 cents per share.

ADT Price Action: ADT shares were up 0.51% at $7.95 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

ADT Logo
ADTADT Inc
$7.950.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.57
Growth
69.23
Quality
-
Value
38.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved