ADT Reports Q1 Earnings: The Details

ADT Inc ADT reported first-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q1 Revenue: $1.27 billion, versus estimates of $1.25 billion

Q1 Adjusted EPS: 21 cents, versus estimates of 19 cents

Total revenue was up 7% year-over-year. The company reported $467 million in cash from operations and $226 million of adjusted free cash flow, which includes interest rate swaps. ADT ended the quarter with $4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“ADT is off to a very solid start in 2025, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, with continued strong cash flow generation and operating profitability. During the quarter, we again delivered a record recurring monthly revenue balance and customer retention, a testament to the strong demand for ADT’s innovative offerings and premium customer experience,” said Jim DeVries, chairman, president and CEO of ADT.

“ADT is well positioned to achieve full year 2025 guidance with solid growth in cash flow and earnings per share, while investing in expanded capabilities to grow and serve our customer base and returning capital to shareholders.”

Guidance: ADT reiterated guidance for 2025, including full-year revenue of $5.025 billion to $5.225 billion versus estimates of $5.11 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be in the range of 77 cents to 85 cents per share versus estimates of 82 cents per share.

ADT Price Action: ADT shares were up 0.51% at $7.95 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

