NHL And Canada-Based Ndax Announce Partnership For 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Launches Prediction Game That Gives Users Chance To Win Finals Ticket And Crypto

Leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, Ndax, and the National Hockey League announced a major partnership Wednesday for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

What Happened: Ndax was named the official crypto trading platform of the NHL, according to a press release

Under the terms of the agreement, Ndax will gain brand exposure during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with its logo featured for all Canadian playoff games. The logo will be displayed on the NHL's Digital Enhanced Dasherboards during all national Stanley Cup Playoffs broadcasts in Canada.

The collaboration also marks the launch of Ndax ICE, a free-to-play daily NHL prediction game. The mobile-based game will allow users to predict the winners of the games and earn prizes such as tickets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, and cryptocurrency rewards of up to CA$5,000 ($3604.43) in the asset of their choice.

Why It Matters: This partnership represented a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream sports.

Ndax, a premier cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada, allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The NHL is one of the major professional sports leagues in the U.S. and Canada. Following the conclusion of the NHL’s regular season, 16 teams advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs, a four-round tournament that runs into June to determine the league champion. This year, five Canadian teams have qualified for the playoffs.

