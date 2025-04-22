Roche's $50 Billion US Investment Commitment Includes New Facilities, 12,000 Jobs, Expanded R&D Hubs As Drug Tariffs Loom

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has revealed a $50 billion investment plan centering on manufacturing and research in the U.S., indicating a strategic change as potential drug tariffs loom.

What Happened: The Swiss pharmaceutical giant will establish new and expanded facilities across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and California over the next five years.

The move entails crucial R&D hubs, new production sites for weight-loss and gene therapies, and extended diagnostic operations. The plan is likely to create over 12,000 jobs, including thousands in facility staffing and construction.

Why It Matters: The announcement was made as the pharmaceutical sector readies itself for possible tariffs on imported medicines. While drugs have so far been exempted, President Trump recently warned that new tariffs on pharmaceuticals are coming shortly.

Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker said the investment shows the company's "long-standing commitment" to U.S.-based innovation and production, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Once the plan is executed, Roche expects to export more medicines from the U.S. than it imports.

Earlier this month, President Trump proposed a “major tariff” on foreign pharmaceuticals, indicating that U.S. dependence on imports poses national security risks. The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating the effect of these imports on the domestic supply chain, targeting essential medicines and public health readiness.

