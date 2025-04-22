Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lockheed Martin Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Bethesda, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.31 per share, down from $6.33 per share in the year-ago period. Lockheed Martin projects to report quarterly revenue at $17.8 billion, compared to $17.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, Lockheed Martin announced that it has named Evan Scott its CFO. Scott succeeds Jesus "Jay" Malave, who advised the company that he was pursuing other opportunities.

Lockheed Martin shares fell 1.2% to close at $458.33 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $476 to $432 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $550 to $480 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $685 to $485 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $540 to $535 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $555 to $525 on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

