GE Aerospace Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

GE Aerospace GE will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Evendale, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share, up from 82 cents per share in the year-ago period. GE Aerospace projects to report quarterly revenue at $9.05 billion, compared to $15.17 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, GE Aerospace and MTU Maintenance signed an agreement to service GEnx engines at expanded Fort Worth facility.

GE Aerospace shares fell 1.9% to close at $178.35 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $203 to $212 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $235 to $227 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $225 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $200 to $220 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

UBS analyst Chris Snyder maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $215 to $235 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying GEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock