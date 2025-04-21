Mark Cuban Once Revealed A Childhood Habit That His Automobile Upholsterer Father Was Happy About: 'I Don't Understand What You're Doing, But I'm Glad You're Doing It'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and longtime “Shark Tank” investor, once reflected on his childhood habit that set him apart from his peers — something that continues to drive his success today.

What Happened: In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Finance's former editor in chief, Andy Serwer, Cuban, who grew up in Pittsburgh, described himself as an "unusual kid" because he spent his time reading about business figures like Ted Turner rather than watching movies like other children.

Cuban's father, who worked in auto upholstery and faced hardships like losing an eye in an accident, was supportive of his son's entrepreneurial spirit, though he didn't fully understand it.

“My dad used to always say, ‘I don't understand what you're doing, but I'm glad you're doing it,'” Cuban recalled.

This attitude fostered his drive to excel in business and shape his future success, even though his interests seemed unusual at the time.

His drive for learning and self-improvement continued into his adult life, especially as he ventured into the tech world. Cuban has long been a believer in the importance of constant learning, and today, his interest is focused on artificial intelligence.

In an ongoing effort to stay ahead, Cuban has immersed himself in learning about AI, stating that he has been doing the machine learning tutorials. “I've taken Python online classes. I want to understand [AI], so I understand all the nuances."

The billionaire said that he doesn't want to become a top AI engineer but wants to understand AI enough to make smart business decisions and evaluate AI-based projects or startups.

"I’m not gonna write a research paper," but "I can ask questions and understand the answers," he stated.



Why It’s Important: Previously, during a podcast appearance, Cuban reflected on the power of starting a business when you have nothing to lose—something he experienced firsthand when he launched his first tech company, MicroSolutions, in 1983.

At the time, Cuban was unemployed and sharing a cramped apartment. Seven years later, he sold MicroSolutions for $6 million.

His next venture, Broadcast.com, would prove even more lucrative—Yahoo acquired the company in 1999 for $5.7 billion, securing Cuban's place among the world's billionaires.

Cuban currently has a net worth of $7.53 billion, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Nowadays, the billionaire has been making headlines for his views on Trump tariffs. During a conversation with Iman Hasan of Biohack-it on Friday, Cuban said he is not opposed to tariffs outright.

He noted that shielding key industries such as agriculture or steel can be justified, but warned that sweeping tariffs could drive up inflation. He also pointed out that reviving domestic manufacturing isn't an overnight fix—it's a gradual process that can take years.

