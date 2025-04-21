Trump's Bowling Ball Tale Bounces Back, Japan Refutes President's Car Safety Test Claims

President Donald Trump has once again brought up his claim regarding a peculiar vehicle safety test in Japan, which he describes as a non-tariff barrier. However, according to a report on Monday, Japan’s transport ministry refuted this assertion.

What Happened: Trump took to social media on Sunday to highlight various “non-tariff cheating” practices, including currency manipulation and protective technical standards. Among these, he mentioned the alleged Japanese vehicle safety test, which he had previously described in 2018 as involving a bowling ball being dropped from 20 feet onto car hoods, disqualifying vehicles if they dent, reported NHK, Japan’s national broadcaster.

Screenshot from Donald Trump’s Truth Social Account

Japan’s transport ministry responded on Monday, clarifying that their safety tests, which include a spherical device test, comply with international standards under a United Nations agreement. The device, used to ensure pedestrian safety, strikes the hood at 35 km/h and is launched from approximately six feet, not 20. The ministry added that hood denting is permissible if it absorbs shocks without endangering passengers.

Trump continues to argue that numerous leaders and executives are seeking relief from his tariffs, asserting that longstanding abuses must be addressed. The US contends that Japanese vehicle safety regulations obstruct American car market entry, while Japan maintains that its standards are in line with international norms.

Why It Matters: This claim by Trump comes amid ongoing tariff negotiations between the US and Japan. Recently, Trump joined preliminary discussions with Japanese officials, describing the talks as a “great honor” and noting “big progress” as both nations navigate complex trade issues. Japan is currently facing a 10% baseline tariff and 25% duties on cars, auto parts, steel, and aluminum.

The newly imposed 25% auto tariff poses a significant threat to the global automotive industry, with analysts warning of potential price surges and declining sales. Goldman Sachs estimates that imported vehicle prices could increase by $5,000 to $15,000, while even U.S.-built cars might experience cost hikes of $3,000 to $8,000 due to foreign-made parts.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

