Trump's New COVID Website Takes Aim At WHO, Fauci, And Biden Over Pandemic Response, Calls Out China Lab Leak Theory

On Friday, President Donald Trump's White House launched a new COVID-19 website.

What Happened: The newly launched website sharply criticized the pandemic response by the World Health Organization (WHO), former President Joe Biden, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the nation's top health official.

The development was first reported by Reuters.

The website’s banner declares, “Lab leak – the true origins of COVID-19,” and also revisits the ongoing debate about the origins of the pandemic, specifically pointing to a lab leak in China as the most likely cause.

“Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market,” states one of the five points on the website.

Why It's Important: The president's overhaul of the online resource comes against the backdrop of Trump's intensifying trade war with China and continued criticism of past administrations.

In January, a CIA spokesperson stated that the agency believes the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely to have originated from a laboratory than through natural transmission, though it holds only “low confidence” in that assessment and considers both possibilities—lab and natural origins—plausible.

The Chinese government has previously said that it supports and has participated in efforts to uncover the virus’s origins, while accusing the U.S. of politicizing the issue, particularly due to investigations led by American intelligence agencies.

Earlier this year, Trump also signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO, citing concerns over governance and financial practices. This decision continues his first-term efforts to end WHO membership, a move previously reversed by Biden in 2021.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a restructuring plan aligned with Trump’s executive order, aiming to cut costs and refocus priorities.

This plan includes reducing the workforce by 10,000 employees, saving $1.8 billion annually.

