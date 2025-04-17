April 17, 2025 11:33 AM 1 min read

Interactive Brokers Disappoints In Q1, Analysts Praise Account Growth Despite Stock Market Bloodbath

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday, with downbeat sales and earnings.

Despite market selloffs, customers may not have stopped trading and the company's "secular account growth continues (and could even improve)," according to Goldman Sachs. 

The Interactive Brokers Analyst: Analyst James Yaro maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $222 to $219.

The Interactive Brokers Thesis: The company's net revenue missed consensus by 1%, partially offset by pre-tax margins that were 10 basis points higher, leading to adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share falling short of consensus of $1.91 per share, Yaro said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Interactive Brokers' net interest income missed consensus by 5%, "as a result of a greater portion of customer balances in jurisdictions that have seen rapid rate cuts than we/consensus had contemplated," he added.

The company indicated that account growth is likely to have accelerated so far in April, despite the broader market selloff, the analyst stated.

"We believe that this should reassure investors that customers are not disengaging from trading so far, as in previous market sell-off episodes, and the company's secular account growth continues (and could even improve)," he further wrote.

Interactive Brokers has plans to launch new products to more markets through 2025, Yaro said.

IBKR Price Action: Shares of Interactive Brokers had risen by 0.01% to $157.91 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$160.311.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.89
Growth
80.37
Quality
68.00
Value
66.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Analyst ColorPrice TargetExpert IdeasGoldman SachsJames Yaro

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved