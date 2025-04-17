April 17, 2025 11:17 AM 1 min read

U.S. Bancorp Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. Bancorp USB reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted earnings per share of $1.03, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 98 cents. The parent company of U.S. Bank reported quarterly revenues of $6.95 billion. It outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $6.91 billion.

U.S. Bancorp's average total loans increased 2.1% on a year-over-year basis and 0.9% on a linked quarter basis.

"We managed expenses with discipline and delivered 270 basis points of positive operating leverage on an adjusted basis – our third consecutive quarter of yearover-year growth in revenues outpacing expenses," said U.S. Bancorp CEO Gunjan Kedia.

U.S. Bancorp shares gained 1.6% to trade at $38.40 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on U.S. Bancorp following earnings announcement.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained U.S. Bancorp with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $54 to $49.
  • Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained the stock with a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51 to $48.
  • Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained U.S. Bancorp with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $61 to $56.

Considering buying USB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

USB Logo
USBU.S. Bancorp
$38.371.44%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.56
Growth
28.83
Quality
19.06
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial analysts see value in USB?
How will U.S. Bancorp's earnings influence bank stocks?
What changes in loan growth could impact USB?
Which competing banks might benefit from USB's forecast cuts?
How does operating leverage affect USB's future earnings?
Will the lower price targets affect investor sentiment?
What implications do analyst ratings have for bank ETFs?
Could USB's performance lead to opportunities in regional banks?
What sectors may be influenced by U.S. Bancorp's strategies?
How should investors react to USB's recent earnings report?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved