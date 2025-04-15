Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Match Decline In Stock Futures As Nvidia Hit By China Chip Curbs: Analyst Hopes For New BTC All-Time High In Q2

Leading cryptocurrencies dipped alongside stock futures Tuesday as Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares tumbled after being informed by the U.S. government that it will need a license to export chips to China.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.65% $83,364.77 Ethereum ETH/USD

-2.77% $1,585.59 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -3.59% $0.1534

What Happened: Bitcoin peaked at a high of $86,429.35 in early trading before a sharp decline to $83,100 overnight. Ethereum charted a similar trajectory, plunging to an intraday low of $1,577.05 after a morning spike.

In the past 24 hours, 97,198 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations at $208.63 million. More than $136 million in bullish bets was erased due to the pullback.

That said, about $700 million in shorts risked liquidation if Bitcoin rebounds to $86,850.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest plunged 6.54% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, its Long/Short Ratio on Binance rose above 1, suggesting that futures traders were buying its latest dip.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) MANTRA (OM) 27.19% $0.7892 DeXe (DEXE) 6.26% $13.28 Story (IP) 5.64% $4.06

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.63 trillion, following a contraction of 1.45% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures edged lower on Tuesday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 112 points, or 0.28%, as of 9 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.76%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 1.33%.

The sell-offs came after artificial intelligence darling Nvidia said in a regulatory filing that the government contacted it last week to let it know it will need a license to sell H20 chips to China, sending the shares down 6.33% in after-hours trading.

President Donald Trump’s back-and-forth on tariffs has injected major volatility into markets this month, with the Dow and S&P 500 down 3.86% and 4.19%, respectively, since April began.

Amid concerns about inflation and economic slowdown, investors will watch out for March's retail sales report, slated for a Wednesday release.

Analyst Notes: Popular blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that the 30-day moving average of Bitcoin's Market Value to Realized Value indicator was at a six-month low, indicating an "extreme fear" sentiment and exhaustion of selling pressure.

"Historically, these zones have served as psychological and technical support, marking points of correction or resumption of the uptrend," CryptoQuant stated.

Bitcoin MVRV MA30d reaches its lowest level in 6 months



"Although market sentiment is anchored in fear, the recent cyclical behavior of the MVRV suggests a possible recovery opportunity in the BTC price." – By @gaah_im



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/Gfyat1rhc0 pic.twitter.com/UXBLUQigVI — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 15, 2025

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlighted the surge in global money supply. Historically, changes in M2 money supply have correlated with Bitcoin's movements

"If the correlation remains, then I assume that we’ll see Bitcoin rally to an ATH in this quarter," the analyst predicted.

A great chart, which shows the M2 Supply is rallying back upwards.



If the correlation remains, then I assume that we'll see #Bitcoin rally to an ATH in this quarter.



This would also imply a rise in CNH/USD, a fall in Yields, a fall in Gold, a fall in DXY, and a rise in #… pic.twitter.com/wLCabG6kdN — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 15, 2025

