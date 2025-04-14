April 14, 2025 9:29 AM 2 min read

BP Discovers Oil At Far South Prospect in Deepwater Gulf, Boosts Upstream Growth Outlook

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

BP p.l.c. BP shares are trading higher premarket at the last check Monday after the company disclosed a new oil discovery at the Far South prospect in the deepwater U.S. off the Louisiana coast.

The exploration well was drilled in Green Canyon Block 584, located roughly 120 miles off the Louisiana coast in 4,092 feet of water, reaching a total depth of 23,830 feet.

BP operates the project with a 57.5% stake, while Chevron U.S.A. Inc. holds the remaining 42.5%.

This discovery highlights BP's renewed focus on exploration, aligning with its February 2025 strategy reset to boost upstream investment and enhance its exploration portfolio.

In particular, BP aims to increase its global upstream production to between 2.3 and 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, with potential for further growth through 2035.

Of this, approximately 1 million barrels per day are projected to come from its U.S. onshore and offshore operations.

BP said it is focused on delivering more affordable and reliable energy from the region, building capacity to over 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of the decade.

Over the past decade, BP has made more than 40 discoveries, including recent successes.

As part of its intensified exploration strategy, BP plans to drill approximately 40 wells over the next three years, with 10 to 15 of those scheduled for 2025.

Last week, the company updated first-quarter guidance, expecting upstream production to decline compared to the previous quarter, with slightly higher production in oil production and operations and less in gas and low-carbon energy.

In the gas and low-carbon energy segment, realizations are expected to be flattish, while gas marketing and trading results are projected to be weak.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Precidian ETFs Trust BP plc ADRhedged (BATS: BPH) and Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF  OILT.

BP Stock Prediction For 2025

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on the fundamentals and expected future earnings of a company to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of BP have an average 1-year price target of $34.0, representing an expected upside of 27.87%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. No analysts have bearish recommendations on BP, while 1 analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from Wells Fargo is $37.0, while the street low from Scotiabank is $30.0.

Price Action: BP shares are up 3.16% at $27.43 premarket at the last check Monday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

BP Logo
BPBP PLC
$27.483.35%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.78
Growth
70.78
Quality
-
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
OILT Logo
OILTTexas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF
$19.62-%
Got Questions? Ask
Which oil exploration companies will benefit from BP's discovery?
How might Chevron be impacted by BP's new find?
What effect will BP's upstream growth have on oil prices?
Could BP's increased production attract more investors?
How will BP's strategic reset influence its market position?
Are there ETFs that focus on companies like BP?
Which energy sector stocks could rise with BP's success?
How could BP's new oil reserves impact its competitors?
What opportunities exist in the low-carbon energy market due to BP's shift?
Which regional oil stocks might see gains from BP's exploration?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMoversAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved