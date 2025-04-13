April 13, 2025 11:22 PM 2 min read

US Stock Futures, Nikkei Climb On Trump's Electronics Tariff Pause: iPhone Parts Makers Surge In Tokyo

U.S. stock futures rose following President Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs on consumer electronics products on Sunday, after a whirlwind week for the markets.

Nasdaq Futures led the way with 1.2% gains reaching 19,036, followed by S&P 500 Futures up 0.74% at 5,433, and finally Dow Jones Futures at 40,527, up 0.32%.

See More: Trump Tariffs ‘Biggest Shock For Middle Class Families’ Since 1970s, Says Larry Summers

Japan’s Nikkei is trading up on Monday morning, by 473 points or 1.41%, with iPhone component makers Murata Manufacturing Co., TDK Corp. TTDKY, and chip testing equipment maker Advantest leading the charge with gains of 1.6%, 5.6%, and 4.07%, respectively.

This comes as the Asian giant is set to negotiate tariffs and a trade deal with the United States this week, with Japan’s top trade representative Ryosei Akazawa expected to visit the U.S. to hold talks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continued its descent on Monday, and is down 0.22% at 99.58 after recovering from the day’s low of 99.35. While it is still near its three-year lows, the Greenback found much-needed stability after taking a bruising over the past week.

The surprise announcement of exemptions for all electronics, including smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and their components from tariffs on Sunday prompted this rally, but uncertainties continue to loom, with the President referring to this reprieve as temporary, and said he would give more “very specific” answers on the semiconductor tariffs on Monday.

Traders will be looking at further announcements from the White House during the course of the day, alongside important earnings releases coming from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS later tonight.

Read More: Apple Escapes Supply Chain Crisis As Trump Excludes Popular Electronics From Tariffs

