BlackRock's Bold Quarter: EPS Tops, $11.6 Trillion AUM, $84 Billion Inflows Power Growth

Investment giant BlackRock, Inc. BLK stock is trading higher after the company reported first-quarter 2025 results.

Revenue grew 12% year over year (Y/Y) to $5.28 billion, missing the consensus of $5.60 billion. 

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenues increased to $4.4 billion from $3.8 billion a year ago, led by higher organic base fees, the impact of market beta on average AUM, and around $285 million of fees related to the GIP Transaction.

Technology services and subscription revenue rose to $436 million from $377 million the prior year, led by continued demand for Aladdin technology offerings and the closing of the acquisition of Preqin Holding Limited in March 2025 (which added around $20 million to the revenues).

BlackRock stated that net inflow stood at $84 billion in the quarter, reflecting 3% annualized organic asset growth, driven by a record first quarter for iShares ETFs, along with private markets and active net inflows.

At the end of the quarter, total AUM was $11.6 trillion, compared to $10.5 trillion in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating income rose 14% Y/Y to $2.03 billion, with the margin expanding to 43.2% from 42.2% a year ago.

Adjusted EPS increased 15% Y/Y to $11.30, beating the consensus of $11.14.

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million in the quarter and raised the cash dividend per share by 2% to $5.21.

Laurence D. Fink, chairman and CEO, said, ”We delivered 6% organic base fee growth in the first quarter, representing our best start to a year since 2021 and secular strength against a complex market backdrop.”

"Uncertainty and anxiety about the future of markets and the economy are dominating client conversations. We’ve seen periods like this before when there were large, structural shifts in policy and markets – like the financial crisis, COVID, and surging inflation in 2022,” Fink added.

Price Action: BLK shares are up 1.31% at $870.00 premarket at the last check on Friday.

