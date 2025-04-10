Morgan Stanley Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Morgan Stanley MS will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, April 11.

Analysts expect the New York-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share, up from $2.02 per share in the year-ago period. Morgan Stanley projects to report quarterly revenue at $16.55 billion, compared to $15.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 16, Morgan Stanley posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 11.4% to close at $111.70 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $150 to $144 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $142 to $130 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $125 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $144 to $126 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $130 to $140 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying MS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

