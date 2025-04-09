April 9, 2025 2:54 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Delta Air Lines Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 9.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share, down from 45 cents per share in the year-ago period. Delta Air Lines projects quarterly revenue of $13.46 billion, compared to $13.75 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 10, Delta Air Lines cut its first-quarter revenue and profit guidance.

Delta Air Lines shares fell 3.8% to close at $35.88 on Tuesday.

  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $80 to $58 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $50 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $42 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $62 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and decreased the price target from $85 to $46 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying DAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

