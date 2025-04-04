Greenbrier Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, April 7.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share, up from $1.03 per share in the year-ago period. Greenbrier projects to report quarterly revenue at $898.53 million, compared to $862.7 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Thursday, Greenbrier announced a 7% increase to its quarterly dividend.

Greenbrier shares tumbled 9.4% to close at $47.10 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying GBX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock